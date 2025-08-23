Mullings suffered an ankle injury during Friday's 23-13 preseason in over the Vikings, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.comreports.

Mullings got some reps with Cameron Ward, leading the backfield during Tennessee's second offensive possession. He picked up 27 yards on six carries prior to his injury, though he did also cede a goal-line carry to Julius Chestnut. An initial diagnosis suggests that Mullings' ankle injury is minor, but his status will be worth monitoring as a Week 1 matchup against the Broncos nears.