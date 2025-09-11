Mullings (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The rookie sixth-rounder missed the first two practices of the week due to an ankle injury that he suffered against the Broncos in Week 1. Mullings would have to return to practice Friday in at least a limited capacity to have a shot at playing against the Rams on Sunday. Jordan Mims is the only running back on the Titans' practice squad, and with Tyjae Spears (ankle) on injured reserve, the former would be a top candidate to be elevated to the active roster and serve as Tennessee's RB3 behind Tony Pollard and Julius Chestnut if Mullings is not cleared to play Week 2.