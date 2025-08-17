Mullings recorded eight carries for 25 yards in Friday's 23-20 preseason win over the Falcons.

Both Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears (ankle) sat, so Mullings looked to be splitting the primary role with Julius Chestnut. Chestnut got the opening carry of the game, but Mullings followed immediately after on the same drive. However, he was called for a holding penalty one play later and then didn't receive a carry for two additional possessions. Mullings' usage suggests he currently sits fourth on the running back depth chart.