Mullings (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The running back injured his ankle on a punt return during Tennessee's season-opening loss to the Broncos and proceeded to miss practice in the week leading up to this contest. With Tony Pollard and Julius Chestnut leading the Titans' backfield, Jordan Mims, who was elevated Saturday from the practice squad, will step in as the third option.