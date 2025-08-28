Titans' Kalel Mullings: No practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mullings (ankle) is not practicing Thursday, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Mullings hasn't practiced since Tennessee's final preseason game on Aug. 22, a 23-13 win over the Vikings, in which he sustained a right ankle injury. His status appears uncertain for Week 1 against the Broncos. If Mullings misses any time, Julius Chestnut will have a clear path to the No. 2 running back role behind Tony Pollard.
