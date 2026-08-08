Titans' Kalel Mullings: Nursing hip injury

Titans head coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Mullings is dealing with a hip pointer injury, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Mullins went to the locker room toward the tail end of Friday's training camp practice. He'll have his injury closely monitored over the next few days, and it's unclear whether his hip issue will prevent him from playing in Thursday's preseason opener against San Francisco. Any and all reps in training camp and exhibition contests are crucial for Mullings, who is competing against Michael Carter and Julius Chestnut for a depth spot on the Titans' 53-man roster for the 2026 regular season.