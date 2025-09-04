Mullings (ankle) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Mullings had been out of action since suffering an ankle injury during the Titans' preseason finale against the Vikings. The rookie sixth-rounder's absence from Wednesday's injury report indicates that he is past the issue and primed to make his NFL regular-season debut against the Broncos on Sunday. With Tyjae Spears (ankle) on injured reserve, Mullings and Julius Chestnut are slated to handle complementary snaps out of the backfield behind starter Tony Pollard.