Mullings gained four yards on his lone carry in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Saints.

Mullings took the field for the just one of the Titans' 74 snaps on offense in the loss, carrying the ball on the final play of the game as Tennessee would out the clock. Since being activated from injured reserve in late November, the rookie sixth-round pick out of Michigan has suited up in six straight games but has logged just three carries for seven yards. He's seen most of his playing time on special teams while Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears have worked ahead of him at running back.