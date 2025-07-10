Mullings will compete with Julius Chestnut for a roster spot during training camp, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Mullings missed time with an injury to his abdomen immediately after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but he participated in minicamp and will be a full go for training camp. He is regarded as a good downhill runner, but his primary role, if he makes the team, will come on special teams to begin his rookie campaign.