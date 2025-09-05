Titans' Kalel Mullings: Questionable for Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mullings (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Mullings appeared to be past the ankle issue, as he wasn't listed on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday, but he was added as a limited participant in Friday's practice. It's possible Mullings suffered a setback. With Tyjae Spears (ankle, IR) already out, Tony Pollard could be in line for a big workload Sunday in Denver.
