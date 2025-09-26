Mullings (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The 2025 sixth-round pick from Michigan played through an ankle injury in the Titans' Week 3 loss to the Colts, logging eight special-teams snaps. However, he began Tennessee's week of practice with consecutive DNPs and has now shifted to IR, suggesting the injury worsened in Week 3. With Mullings out for at least the Titans next four games, the team is down to just two healthy running backs on the active roster: Julius Chestnut and Tony Pollard.