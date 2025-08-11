Mullings rushed the ball seven times for 33 yards in Saturday's 29-7 preseason loss to the Buccaneers.

Mullings entered the game after Julius Chestnut in the third quarter, but he did earn one carry on Chestnut's opening drive. That suggests he remains fourth on the depth chart for the time being, but that he could be pushing Chestnut. The battle is likely to continue for the rest of the preseason and could take on added significance if Tyjae Spears (ankle) remains sidelined into the regular season.