Mullings (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The rookie running back from Michigan returned to practice this week after missing Tennessee's last six games due to an ankle injury, but it appears he's not ready for in-game action just yet. Mullings will remain on the injured reserve list through Week 11 and must be activated to the Titans' active roster before suiting up again.