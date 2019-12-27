Play

Raymond (concussion) won't play in Sunday's season finale against the Texans, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Raymond didn't log any practice time throughout the week, signaling he still resides in the league's mandated concussion protocol. With the undrafted product out of Holy Cross sidelined, Dion Lewis is expected to continue to handle kick-return duties.

