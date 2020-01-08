Play

Coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday that Raymond has cleared the league's five-step concussion protocol, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Raymond looks set to retake the field after missing Week 17 and Tennessee's playoff opener due to a brain injury. The 25-year-old will handle kick return duties during Saturday's contest in Baltimore, and he'll also provide the Titans with receiver depth.

