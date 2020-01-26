Titans' Kalif Raymond: Emerges as home run threat
Raymond recorded nine receptions for 170 yards and one touchdown across eight games for the Titans in 2019.
Playing for his third team in the past four seasons, Raymond was a marginally used receiver in Tennessee. Though he played just 98 total snaps, he averaged 18.2 yards per reception. His campaign was highlighted by a win-clinching 40-yard touchdown reception in Week 13 against Indianapolis. Raymond will enter the final year of a two-year contract in 2020, though he'll likely battle among the Titans other pass-catchers for a roster spot next season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Preview
Dave Richard checks in from the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the low down on the top...
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...
-
Stealing Signals season recaps
Ben Gretch covers each division to review each team's 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020 with...
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...