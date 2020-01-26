Raymond recorded nine receptions for 170 yards and one touchdown across eight games for the Titans in 2019.

Playing for his third team in the past four seasons, Raymond was a marginally used receiver in Tennessee. Though he played just 98 total snaps, he averaged 18.2 yards per reception. His campaign was highlighted by a win-clinching 40-yard touchdown reception in Week 13 against Indianapolis. Raymond will enter the final year of a two-year contract in 2020, though he'll likely battle among the Titans other pass-catchers for a roster spot next season.