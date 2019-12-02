Raymond hauled in his only target for a 40-yard touchdown in Week 13 against the Colts.

Raymond was held without a catch or target through 57 minutes, but came up with the game-clinching touchdown. With just over three minutes remaining in the contest, Raymond beat safety Rolan Milligan deep to put the Titans' up two scores. Though he has only six targets and five receptions on the season, Raymond has established himself as a deep threat by connecting with Ryan Tannehill for big gains of 52 and 40 yards.