Raymond is having a strong training camp and worked with the first-team offense on Friday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Raymond was described as consistently getting open and making big plays throughout team practices. That continued Friday, when he caught a touchdown on a deflected pass among a number of other receptions for the day. Adding to Raymond's chances of making the team is his work on special teams, where he has worked as a kick returner throughout camp.

More News
Our Latest Stories