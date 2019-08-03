Titans' Kalif Raymond: Having strong camp
Raymond is having a strong training camp and worked with the first-team offense on Friday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Raymond was described as consistently getting open and making big plays throughout team practices. That continued Friday, when he caught a touchdown on a deflected pass among a number of other receptions for the day. Adding to Raymond's chances of making the team is his work on special teams, where he has worked as a kick returner throughout camp.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Picking at No. 1 overall leaves decisions, too. Here's one expert's approach to building his...
-
Picking No. 2 in non-PPR
The No. 2 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but you've got...