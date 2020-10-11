Raymond could operate as the No. 2 wide receiver in Tuesday's game versus the Bills because Corey Davis and Adam Humphries are still on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Kyle Tucker of The Athletic reports.

Raymond was silent through the first two weeks of the season but exploded in Week 3 versus the Vikings, hauling in all three targets for 118 yards. It looks like A.J. Brown (knee) will be ready Tuesday, but Raymond should be a fine fantasy option, especially if the Bills get out to an early lead and cause the Titans to throw more than usual.