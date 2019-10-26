The Titans promoted Raymond to the active roster Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Raymond hasn't played an NFL snap since 2017 with both the Giants and Jets. It appears he'll suit up as a depth piece for the Titans on Sunday against the Buccaneers, but expect most of his contributions to come on special teams.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories