Play

Raymond sustained a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Saints, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Raymond has only played more than 20 offensive snaps in one game this year, so his absence won't shake up the team's offensive dynamic. However, the Titans' wideout depth is hurting, as Corey Davis (concussion) and Adam Humphries (ankle) are also on the mend. Raymond will attempt to clear the league's concussion protocol by Sunday's game against the Texans.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends