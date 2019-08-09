Raymond hauled in six catches for 80 yards in the team's first preseason game against the Eagles. After the game, coach Mike Vrabel praised Raymonds's toughness, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Raymond led the way for the Titans receiving corps, with his performance highlighted by a 21-yard reception. He's earned praise throughout training camp, even taking reps with the first team offense in the absence of A.J. Brown (leg). While Raymond certainly won't be a starter in regular season action, he is stating his case to make the 53-man roster with his play early on in training camp.