Raymond hauled in all five of his targets for 58 yards in the team's third preseason contest against the Steelers on Sunday.

Raymond's name has popped on a few occasions this preseason, and his performance in the team's third exhibition contest was no exception. He hauled in two long receptions late in the game of 21 and 23 yards respectively, and was the only receiver on the team to top a pair receptions against the Steelers. Raymond is making a push to earn a roster spot out of camp, but even if he does so he has a long way to go before he sees consistent targets.