Titans' Kalif Raymond: Leads way in receiving again
Raymond hauled in all five of his targets for 58 yards in the team's third preseason contest against the Steelers on Sunday.
Raymond's name has popped on a few occasions this preseason, and his performance in the team's third exhibition contest was no exception. He hauled in two long receptions late in the game of 21 and 23 yards respectively, and was the only receiver on the team to top a pair receptions against the Steelers. Raymond is making a push to earn a roster spot out of camp, but even if he does so he has a long way to go before he sees consistent targets.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Buy Sanders
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Dodge Moore
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Updated Preseason Week 3 WR news
Heath Cummings looks at just how far T.Y. Hilton should fall and says there's opportunity in...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...