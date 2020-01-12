Raymond brought in his only target for a 45-yard touchdown in the Titans' 28-12 divisional-round win over the Ravens on Saturday.

Raymond was on the receiving end of a perfectly thrown pass from Ryan Tannehill early in the second quarter, a scoring grab that gave the Titans a surprising 14-0 lead at the time. The fourth-year speedster flashed some of the same big-play ability in the regular season (three receptions of over 20 yards, including two over 40), so the downfield shot to him wasn't completely out of the norm. Raymond will look to make a similar impact in next Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus either the Texans or Chiefs.