Titans' Kalif Raymond: Misses practice again
Raymond (concussion) is not participating in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Raymond has now missed back-to-back practices, and he's trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Texans. Dion Lewis will likely handle kick return duties if Raymond is forced to miss any time.
