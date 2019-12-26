Play

Raymond (concussion) is not participating in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Raymond has now missed back-to-back practices, and he's trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Texans. Dion Lewis will likely handle kick return duties if Raymond is forced to miss any time.

