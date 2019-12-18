Play

Raymond was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Raymond appears to have picked up a knee injury during Week 15's loss to the Texans, during which he caught one of two targets for two yards. If he were forced to miss any time, Dion Lewis would likely take over as Tennessee's top kick returner.

