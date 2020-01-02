Play

Raymond (concussion) is questionable for Saturday's playoff contest in New England, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Raymond has logged back-to-back limited practices, but he doesn't appear to have resumed participating in contract drills. The kick returner and depth wideout will need to fully clear the league's protocol for brain injuries before being cleared to retake the field.

