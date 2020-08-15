Raymond made an over-the-shoulder catch on a deep ball from Ryan Tannehill during practice Friday, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Raymond beat Jonathan Joseph deep and caught a pass from Tannehill in stride for a long gain. Raymond emerged as a deep threat at various points in the 2019 season, with none being bigger than a 45-yard touchdown in the team's divisional-round win over the Ravens. He'll compete to maintain that some role in 2020, and to serve as the team's fourth wide receiver .