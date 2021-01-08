Raymond recorded nine receptions for 187 yards across 15 games with the Titans in 2020.

Raymond showed glimpses of a breakout in 2019, posting three receptions of 40 yards or more. While he was never going to be a full-time player with Corey Davis, A.J. Brown and Adam Humphries (concussion) on the roster, Raymond failed to reach 30 percent of the team's offensive snaps in any game this season. Raymond's contract with the team will expire at the end of their playoff run, making him a restricted free agent this offseason.