Raymond recorded one reception on one target for 11 yards in Week 8 against the Bengals.

Raymond has combined to record only one reception across his last two contests and has seen his usage drop since the return of Corey Davis. Adam Humphries exited the Titans' Week 8 contest with a concussion, so Raymond could serve as the third receiver in Week 9 against the Bears. Even if Humphries is absent, Ryan Tannehill's desire to spread the ball around to tight ends while also focusing on A.J. Brown as his primary target make Raymond a risky bet for any type of notable volume.