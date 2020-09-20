Raymond is expected to serve as the Titans' No. 3 receiver Sunday in the team's game against the Jaguars, Mike Moraitis of USA Today reports.

Raymond played only 22 percent of the offensive snaps and drew two targets in the Titans' season-opening win over the Broncos, but he could be in store for a regular spot in three-receiver formations Sunday with A.J. Brown (knee) having been ruled out for the contest. Tennessee is still expected to lean heavily on a Derrick Henry-led running attack if the game script allows for it, and Corey Davis, Adam Humphries and Jonnu Smith will likely all rank ahead of Raymond as priorities in the passing game. With that in mind, it's difficult to get excited about Raymond's fantasy prospects, even with his improved playing-time outlook.