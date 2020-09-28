Raymond tallied three receptions for 118 yards in the team's Week 3 win over the Vikings.

Raymond delivered the two biggest offensive plays of the day for the Titans, hauling in receptions of 61 and 44 yards. Each set up a score later on the drive, leading directly to 10 points for the team. This was Raymond's first true involvement this season, as he had run just 18 routes entering the Week 3 contest. However, he emerged last season -- particularly in the playoffs -- as a deep threat and flashed the ability to maintain that role with this performance.