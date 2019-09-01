Titans' Kalif Raymond: Sticks on roster
Raymond made the Titans 53-man roster after Taywan Taylor was traded to the Browns on Saturday.
Raymond is a unique story, as he's just 5'8" and 182 pounds and entered the NFL as an unsigned free agent in 2017. He has just one career catch, but he did lead the team with 13 catches in the preseason while averaging 15.7 yards per reception. He'll begin the season as depth behind the likes of Corey Davis, Adam Humphries, and A.J. Brown, but he could earn more opportunities if any of them go down.
