Raymond (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimation, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Raymond will need to fully clear the league's five-step protocol for brain injuries before retaking the field. If he's unable to suit up against the Texans on Sunday, Dion Lewis will likely take over as Tennessee's top kick returner.

