Play

Raymond (concussion) did not practice Tuesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Raymond is still experiencing symptoms of a concussion and thusly continues to be held out of practice. He'll likely need to return to practice in full before being cleared to play in Saturday's Wild Card round against New England.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories