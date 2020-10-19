Raymond recorded three receptions on four targets for 32 yards in Week 6 against the Texans.

Raymond stepped up in the absence of Corey Davis (COVID-19) again, though he clearly worked behind Adam Humphries and A.J. Brown. His first catch came in the team's first possession and went for six yards. However, his most notable contribution came early in the second quarter, when he picked up 20 yards on a deep pass from Tannehill that ultimately set up a touchdown for the team. Raymond continues to fill the role of deep threat for the Titans, as he has four receptions of 20 yards or more through five contests this season.