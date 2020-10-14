Raymond caught both of his targets for a total of 26 yards in Week 5 against Buffalo.

Raymond was expected to see increased opportunity with both Corey Davis (COVID-19) and Adam Humphries (COVID-19) absent. However, tight ends Jonnu Smith and Anthony Firkser combined for 12 targets, directing chances away from Raymond. Despite the limited opportunity, Raymond did still produce a 20-yard reception late in the first quarter on a drive that ultimately resulted in a Tennessee touchdown. If both Davis and Humphries remain sidelined for the team's Week 6 matchup against the Texans, Raymond will have another chance to command more volume.