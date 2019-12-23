Titans' Kalif Raymond: Totals 32 yards
Raymond (head) hauled in both of his targets for 32 yards but also lost a fumble in the team's Week 16 loss to the Saints.
Raymond recorded both of his receptions after Corey Davis exited with a potential concussion. His first reception went for nine yards, setting up a seven-yard touchdown to Tajae Sharpe on the following play. Raymond also hauled in a 23-yard catch on the team's next offensive possession, but fumbled after taking a hard hit to the head that left him unconscious. It's unclear what Raymond's status for the team's Week 17 matchup against the Texans will be, though if healthy, he would likely not be any better than the team's third wideout.
