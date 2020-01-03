Raymond (concussion) has been downgraded to doubtful for Saturday's playoff game against the Patriots, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

The 25-year-old was originally considered questionable after progressing to limited practice participation Wednesday, but it appears he won't be available this weekend. According to Turron Davenport of ESPN.com, Darius Jennings is expected to work as the kick returner while Rashard Davis returns punts in Raymond's absence.