Raymond (concussion) was a limited participant for Wednesday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Raymond still resides in the league's concussion protocol, but the fact that he saw limited work at practice is a positive sign for his recovery. He'll likely have to log full practice before being cleared in order to play in Saturday's playoff game against the Patriots.

