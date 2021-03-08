The Titans do not intend to tender Raymond, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Raymond will become a free agent rather than return for a third straight year with the Titans. He does most of his damage in the return game, with 275 kick- and 208 punt-return yards last season, respectively. Raymond has also shown flashes as an occasional deep threat -- he averaged 20.8 yards per catch in 2020 -- so he should offer enough versatility to draw notable interest in free agency. However, he's unlikely to ever emerge on the fantasy radar.