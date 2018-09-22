Titans' Kamalei Correa: Downgraded to out
Correa (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Correa was originally listed as questionable after sitting out Friday's practice, but he will be unable to go. Harold Landry and Sharif Finch could see an increase in snaps providing depth at outside linebacker in his absence.
