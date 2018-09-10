Titans' Kamalei Correa: First career sack

Correa recorded the first sack of his career and three total tackles in Week 1 against Miami.

Correa recorded his first caeer sack on a blitz from the right outside linebacker position, laying a blindside hit on Ryan Tannehill. He became a known name after his performance in the Hall of Fame game when he recorded six tackles, three sacks, an interception and forced a fumble. While that type of performance isn't likely to happen again during regular season action, Correa was on the field for 48 snaps in Week 1, with the majority of them coming at outside linebacker.