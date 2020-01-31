Correa recorded 37 tackles, five sacks and six tackles for loss across 16 games for the Titans in 2019.

Correa had his best statistical season, reaching career-high marks in sacks and tackles. He surged to close the campaign, getting to the quarterback four times in his last five regular season contests. He continued his strong performance in the postseason, racking up two additional sacks. Correa could have set himself up for a big payday with his close to the season as he is set to hit free agency in March.