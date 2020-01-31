Titans' Kamalei Correa: Five sacks
Correa recorded 37 tackles, five sacks and six tackles for loss across 16 games for the Titans in 2019.
Correa had his best statistical season, reaching career-high marks in sacks and tackles. He surged to close the campaign, getting to the quarterback four times in his last five regular season contests. He continued his strong performance in the postseason, racking up two additional sacks. Correa could have set himself up for a big payday with his close to the season as he is set to hit free agency in March.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL Fantasy Preview
Ben Gretch looks at the coaching staffs and rosters of the eight XFL teams as their inaugural...
-
Will Hunt return to Browns?
Kareem Hunt made his return to football in 2019 after an eight-game suspension for off-the-field...
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?
-
Early 2020 RB Projections
Heath Cummings says landing spots for Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt will shake...
-
What's next for Philip Rivers?
Reports say the Chargers won't bring Philip Rivers back, but that doesn't mean he won't be...