Correa recorded one tackle, a sack and forced a fumble in Sunday's 17-0 win over the Giants.

Correa saw an increased role due to the absence of Brain Orakpo (elbow). While he didn't rack up many tackles, he made a big impact, forcing a strip sack of Eli Manning late in the third quarter. The turnover set up a touchdown for the Titans, giving them a two- score lead. Even in limited playing time this season, Correa has proven to be a capable pass-rusher, as he now has 3.5 sacks on the season.

