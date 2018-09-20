Titans' Kamalei Correa: Lands on injury report
Correa is dealing with a back injury and did not practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Correa has recorded a sack in each of the first two games this season, but now has a back injury after not being present the injury report Wednesday. The extent of the issue remains unclear, and his participation or lack thereof at Friday's practice should provide some clarity about his status for Week 3.
More News
-
Titans' Kamalei Correa: Another sack•
-
Titans' Kamalei Correa: First career sack•
-
Ravens' Kamalei Correa: Traded to Titans•
-
Ravens' Kamalei Correa: Lights up HOF Game•
-
Ravens' Kamalei Correa: Drawing start at inside linebacker Sunday•
-
Ravens' Kamalei Correa: In the mix for starting weak-side job•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lynch vs. Peterson for Week 3 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Marshawn Lynch...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Bench Rivers
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Eight things to know in Week 3
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know about Week 3.
-
Latest news: Updates on Gordon, Cook
There was a ton of news to keep up with on Wednesday. Chris Towers catches you up on all of...