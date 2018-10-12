Correa (foot) was limited during Thursday's session, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Despite the limited participation, there seems to be little doubt that Correa will be on the field to face Baltimore -- his former team -- on Sunday. Though he's been only a part-time player for the Titans, Correa has made an impact by recording two tackles for a loss and two sacks this season.

