Titans' Kamalei Correa: Placed on COVID-19 list
RotoWire Staff
Sep 30, 2020
Correa was added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Correa is the fourth player placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list due to the team's recent outbreak. Per the league's rules, Tennessee can't disclose whether Correa is in quarantine or positive for the virus.
