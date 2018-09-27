Titans' Kamalei Correa: Practices Thursday
Correa (back) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Correa sat out Sunday's win over the Jaguars due to a back injury, but appears to have fully recovered. The third-year linebacker appears on track to suit up Week 4, and will play a key rotational role in Tennessee's defense.
