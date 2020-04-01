Titans' Kamalei Correa: Remains with Tennessee
Correa has re-signed with the Titans, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
The 2016 second-rounder is coming off a 2019 campaign in which he logged 37 tackles and a career-high five sacks in 16 games for the Titans. Now that he's back in the fold, the 25-year-old will continue to provide a pass-rushing element via his outside linebacker role with the team. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Correa's one-year deal is worth up to $3.5 million.
